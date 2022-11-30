🚨Apple Helped Chinese Communist Government to Suppress Communication of Those Protesting

Apple reportedly restricted the use of its popular AirDrop feature in China this month amid growing protests against the Chinese Communist Party’s policies and ruling dictatorship.

Protestors in the country have reportedly been using iPhone AirDrop options in order to communicate with nearby protestors without oversight from Chinese government censors.

The AirDrop feature normally allows users to open their phones indefinitely to access by any other nearby iPhones.

The fact that China and Apple are working together to silence free speech is alarming, considering Apple is an American company who enjoys far too much power and reach.

Now users in China “can only use AirDrop to receive files, images, and videos from other non-contacts for 10 minutes,” Fox Business said, after which “AirDrop shifts back to contacts only automatically.”

The switch was first reported by industry website 9to5MAC earlier this month.

The decision has seen Apple hammered on social media, especially Twitter where Elon Musk has claimed they have threatened to remove Twitter from the App Store to silence speech they don’t agree with.

It’s apparent that Apple is becoming a major problem. None of us are for more government regulation, but one company cannot have this much power, and then use it to silence those they disagree with or to do the bidding of governments.

“Seeing Apple side with the CCP,” market analyst Laya Heilpern said on Twitter, “tells you exactly what kind of company they are.”

