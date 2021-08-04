​WOW: SPIRIT AIRLINES CANCELS HUNDREDS OF FLIGHTS, PASSENGERS LIVID

Major flight woes continue this summer, with Spirit Airlines one of the latest airlines leaving hundreds stranded, at Atlantic City, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, and Philadelphia. The Florida-based budget carrier canceled 277 flights on Monday, after canceling 165 flights on Sunday, according to FlightAware.



Flight delays are also an issue, with 342 on Sunday and 159 on Monday at publishing time, according to ClickOrlando. Passengers reported waiting hours in line to speak with airline representatives to reschedule for refunds. Rescheduling flight lines were worse and severely backed up, with some passengers claiming they had to wait 12 hours to speak with someone.



Others claimed to have been stuck at the airport for 24 hours due to the cancellations and even some stranded travelers said they camped out overnight. Treasure Roberts, a reporter on site with News 6 Monday morning, observed many people sleeping in chairs or on the floor.



Overall, customers consistently noted a lack of communication from the airline. “It’s frustrating,” one passenger said. “We’re traveling with two little kids.”



Spirit Airlines spokesman Erik Hofmeyer said via email Monday, “We’re working around the clock to get back on track in the wake of some travel disruptions over the weekend due to a series of weather and operational challenges. “We needed to make proactive cancellations to some flights across the network, but the majority of flights are still scheduled as planned.”

Spirit wasn’t the only airline with problems on Monday, as American was canceling 429 flights, or 14% of scheduled flights, and delaying hundreds more as it struggles to recover from Sunday storms at its massive Dallas hub.



Regardless of the carrier or airport, it’s recommended you check your email and flight status before heading to theairport.

