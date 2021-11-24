​WOW: PELOSI USING RECONCILIATION BILL TO FORCE AMERICANS TO PAY FOR ABORTIONS​

On Thursday, during a press conference, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed to a reporter, who had asked if the Hyde Amendment, a long-standing ban on taxpayer-funded abortions, is in the spending bill. Pelosi answered, “It’s not in the bill. It’s not in the bill.”​

What this means is if the $2 trillion reconciliation bill passes the Senate, the bill will force American taxpayers to fund abortions.



Democrats have excluded both the Hyde and Helms amendments from the legislation, measures that prohibit taxpayer funding for abortions in the United States and other countries, according to National Review.



According to recent polling, bans on taxpayer funding for abortions have widespread public support. In the past, there used to be strong bipartisan support in Congress, as well. Recently, however, the abortion industry and its political allies have been trying to remove these popular measures from spending packages to force taxpayers to pay for the killing of unborn babies in abortions in Medicaid and other programs.



The social spending bill passed the Democrat-controlled House, but its fate is not certain in the U.S. Senate, which is evenly divided along party lines. One Democrat, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, of West Virginia, has said he will not support any bill that forces taxpayers to pay for abortions.



But the reconciliation bill only needs 50 votes to pass the U.S. Senate, so Manchin’s support is sorely needed to stop abortion funding.



Your support is needed as well, if you don’t want your tax dollars funding abortions. Please call or write your Senators and tell them how you want them to vote. They are voting for you and let them know if they don’t vote against this bill, you will not support them in the future.



Polls have consistently shown strong public support for the Hyde Amendment. In January, a Marist poll found that 58 percent of Americans oppose using tax dollars to fund abortions in the U.S. Additionally, 77 percent oppose using tax dollars to fund abortions in other countries. A Harvard/Politico poll also found strong public opposition to taxpayer-funded abortions, especially among low-income Americans.

