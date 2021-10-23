​WISCONSIN SENATE PASSES FOUR NEW ANTI-ABORTION, PRO-LIFE BILLS

The Wisconsin Senate passed four pro-life bills by a strong majority this week, to educate and empower parents while protecting their unborn babies from being killed in abortions.



One bill was sponsored by state Senator Chris Kapenga (R) that would require abortionists to inform their parents about the life-saving abortion pill reversal procedure, which has saved more than 2,500 babies’ lives thus far.



On the state Senate floor, Kapenga defended the Woman’s Right to Know Act (Senate Bill 591) against “misinformation” claims from some Democrat lawmakers, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Kapenga said the bill “empowers women” by ensuring that they receive basic information about their choices when seeking an abortion.



Along with the informed consent bill, the Senate also passed the Prenatal Diagnosis Information Act (Senate Bill 592), which would require doctors to provide educational resources and support to parents whose unborn babies test positive for congenital disorders.



The Shield, the Vulnerable Act (Senate Bill 593), also passed Wednesday, and would ban discriminatory abortions that are performed solely based on the unborn baby’s sex, race or disability diagnosis.



A fourth bill would defund Planned Parenthood and other abortion groups of tax dollars by prohibiting abortion facilities from being state-certified Medicaid providers, the Journal Sentinel reported.



All four pro-life bills passed in a 20-11 vote and now head to the state Assembly for consideration, according to the report. The Wisconsin legislature has a solid pro-life Republican majority, but Gov. Tony Evers, a pro-abortion Democrat, is expected to veto the legislation.



Wisconsin Right to Life praised state lawmakers for prioritizing protections for mothers and babies. Gracie Skogman, legislative director at Wisconsin Right to Life, said earlier this fall, “The heart of the pro-life movement is to value the life of all unborn children, and provide loving support to women as they chose life for their unborn children. Providing women with critical information and support when facing an unexpected pregnancy is an integral part of this mission.”



The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 6,32 abortions in 2019.

