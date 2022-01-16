​WATCH: MCCONNELL CALLS BIDEN’S STATEMENT ‘PROFOUNDLY UNPRESIDENTIAL’ IN OBLITERATING MESSAGE

On Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell tore into President Joe Biden’s speech and comparison of his political opponents to segregationists during his speech to Democrats in Atlanta on Tuesday, trying to convince Democrats to eliminate the filibuster and pass two election bills.



McConnell commented in his floor speech, “The president delivered a deliberately divisive speech that was designed to pull our country further apart. Twelve months ago, this president said we should see each other not as adversaries, but as neighbors. Yesterday, he called millions of Americans his domestic enemies. Twelve months ago, the president called on Americans to join forces, stop the shouting, lower the temperature. But yesterday, he shouted that if you disagree with him, you’re George Wallace. George Wallace.”



McConnell also said, “I’ve known, liked and personally respected Joe Biden for many years. I did not recognize the man at the podium yesterday. Biden compared a bipartisan majority of senators to literal traitors. How profoundly unpresidential.”



Several senators in Biden’s own party, most notably Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, oppose eliminating or weakening the filibuster.



Despite defending the filibuster throughout their careers in the Senate, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have called on Senate Democrats to eliminate the procedural tactic and pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. The bills would effectively nationalize election laws by restoring a legal provision allowing the Justice Department to challenge state laws as discriminatory. They would also mandate extensive early voting and absentee ballot provisions, as well as prohibit bans on ballot-harvesting.



Biden said, “opponents of the two bills were siding with voter suppression over voters’ rights, and history would be less kind for those who side with election subversion.”



McConnell noting the tied Senate and the Democrats’ four-seat majority in the House of Representatives claimed, “Biden received a mandate for just one central thing.”



McConnell continued, “Bridge a divided country, lower the temperature, dial down the perpetual air of crisis in our politics. That is the one central promise Joe Biden made. It is the one job citizens actually hired him to do. It is the one project that would have actually been consistent with the Congress that voters elected.”



McConnell added, “But President Biden has chosen to fail his own test. The President’s rant Tuesday was incoherent, incorrect, and beneath his office.”



Left-wing commentators blasted McConnell’s remarks, as MSNBC’S Joy Reid accused him of being this generation’s Strom Thurmond, James Eastland or Bull Connor,” and the Republican Party of being “the party of insurrection.”



But conservatives endorsed the speech, with Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy describing it as an “excoriation.”

CNN’s Scott Jennings joked, “Mitch McConnell just hit Joe Biden so hard that Corn Pop felt it. Holy moly what a speech.”​

