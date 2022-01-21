​WAS ZUCKERBERGS MONEY USED BY FAR-LEFT PARTISANS TO MANIPULATE THE 2020 ELECTIONS? EXPERT SAYS 100% IT HAPPENED: REPORT

It’s already been determined, from research by Rodney Doyle at the Caesar Rodney Election Research Institute in Irving, Texas, that the $419.5 million Mark Zuckerberg of Meta gave the Center for Technology and Civil Life (CTCL) and the Center for Election Innovation and Research essentially bought the 2020 election for Joe Biden.​

Now there’s evidence that was the strategy all along, that the goal of such election manipulation had been birthed years befe and ultimately used by extremists.



The procedure was that Zuckerberg handed over the money and leftist activists distributed it before the election – not in a nonpartisan fashion as some have claimed – but specifically to extremists like themselves who used it for get-out-the-vote efforts specifically aimed at benefiting Biden.



A new analysis at The Federalist, by Doyle, confirms that the money was used “to Manipulate the 2020 election in favor of President Joe Biden.”



Which was to have been expected since those who were handing out the cash “are not technology-focused individuals who incidentally pushed ‘left of center’ voting policies. They are far-left radicals who have repeatedly expressed contempt for the rule of law in U.S. elections, and bitter contempt for conservative politicians and the tens of millions of Americans who vote for them,” the report said.



He said his social media research revealed the origins of CTCL traced to “the fever swamp of leftist elections activism known as ‘RootsCamp 2012,'” and its leaders have promoted ‘critical race theory, critical legal theory, and the defund the police’ movement.”



And they have “publicly and repeatedly slandered conservatives – and even middle-of-the-road liberals – as irredeemable, dyed-in-the-wool ‘fascists.'”



The report explained “RootsCamp” was a “progressive conference” that came about because of those involved in other radical agendas, such as Obama for America, the AFL-CIO, Adios Arpaio, Marylanders for Marriage Equality and more.



The meetings included those headlined with such titles as “Unf—— Elections with Data” and “How to generate 1000 tweets using segmented email blasts.”



Some of those holding those meetings were Whitney May, Christina Sinclaire, and Tiana Epps-Johnson, the later founders of CTCL.



“They expressed their objectives in ‘colorful’ coded language, such as ‘BDSM Vote.’ BDSM refers to the sexual fetish ‘Bondage, Discipline and Sado-Masochism.’ It implies control, humiliation, and forced submission, although we hesitate to speculate about precisely what is involved in this particular fetishization of elections. It can’t be good for those who believe that elections should be conducted on the basis of mutual respect and the rule of law.”



The report explains, “The goal of these three CTCL founders and directors, to disrupt the electoral system in favor of far-left candidates and progressive causes, eventually came to fruition as a result of CTCL’s $350 million investment in the 2020 election to tilt the electoral scales in favor of Biden.”



Its key players repeatedly described as “fascists” those with whom they disagreed, and even expressed, “a creepy anticipation of their desire to finally be ‘governed’ by Biden.”



Among the points they promoted were that a “legal vote” was actually a racist term, conservative websites needed “debunking,” damage from the “evil” Trump supporters must be paid, and “Defund the Police.”



“Many mainstream conservative politicians and journalists continue to assert that questions about the legitimacy of the 2020 election are ‘unfounded’ and ‘baseless.’ They are able to maintain that there is no evidence of electoral misconduct and a tainted election, mainly because the resolutely refuse to look for any such evidence.”



“But the evidence has become indisputable that some of the world’s richest and most powerful people, such as Zuckerberg, who control some its richest and most powerful institutions, conspicuously collaborated with far-left activists to gain control of the election machinery in areas that were critical to Biden’s 2020 election ‘victory’ and to bend it according to their will, and against the electoral preferences of tens of millions of legal voters,” the report said.



WND columnist Michelle Malkin earlier explained, “There is nothing ‘nonpartisan’ about CTCL’s enterprise. The Center’s top staff (many of them Barack Obama campaign tech gurus) come from a now-defunct liberal nonprofit called the New Organizing Institute, whose far-left donors include George Soros’ Open Society Foundation, The Ford Foundation and Atlantic Philanthropies. CTCL director Tiana Epps-Johnson is a former Obama Foundation fellow. Former Obama campaign manager David Plouffe, author of ‘The Citizens’ Guide to Beating Trump,’ worked for Zuckerberg’s foundation.”



She noted that multiple organizations, including the Amistad Project, sued – before the election – over CTCL’s “partisan grant scheme.”



Phill Kline of the Amistad Project, said, “instead of being distributed equally, as the law requires, election funding is now being doled out by private interests seeking to influence the process for partisan advantage.”



Also, Just the News documented how Zuckerberg’s money was spent “ideologically.”



“As the Capital Research Center notes, CTCL grants to Pennsylvania counties where Biden won averaged $3.11 per capita compared to $0.57 in counties where Trump won. In Arizona, the figures were $5.83 per capita in counties where Biden won and $1.29 in counties where Trump won,” the report said.



It continued, “In some states, such as Wisconsin, there are ongoing probes to find out what officials did with money they received from CTCL. One now-retired elections clerk in a key Wisconsin county told Just the News in June that election management was turned on its head after a massive injection of cash from CTCL.”



WND previously reported because of Zuckerberg’s influence during 2020, at least one state already is formally reviewing what happened and how it impacted the election results.

Doyle’s conclusion?



“The 2020 election wasn’t stollen – it was likely bought by one of the world’s wealthiest and most powerful man pouring his money through legal loopholes.”



We appreciate WND New Center for content in this article.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...