​VOTER SUPPRESSION CLAIM IS DEMOCRAT LEAD LIE

The Census Bureau’s 2020 election survey of voters just recently released, clearly demonstrates that those claiming “voter suppression”, without any justification or evidence is flat out a fallacy.



These falsehood claims are from Democrat Vice-President Kamala Harris, Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta, U.S. Justice Department nominee Kristen Clarke, former Attorney General Eric Holder, Stacey Abrams, and a host of leaders of left-wing organizations like the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and the NAACP, among many others.

Instead, the Census Bureau reports that the turnout in last year’s elections was 66.8%. That is just short of the record turnout of 67.7% of voting citizens for the 1992 election and beat the turnout of Obama’s first election reported by the bureau at 63.6%.



Harris made the false claim about “voter Suppression” in September last year when she was running for office. Yet the census survey shows that there was a higher turnout among all races in 2020 compared to the 2016 election. Black Americans turned out at 63%, compared to 60% in 2016.



Gupta has repeatedly made the same dishonest claim about “voter suppression” and an assault on voting rights. But 59% of Asian Americans voted in 2020, a 10%-point increase from 2016 when 49% turned out to vote.



Only 47% of Asian Americans voted in2008 and 2012 when Obama ran for office and was reelected, including during a period when Gupta was in charge of the Civil Rights Division at the Justice Department and was supposed to be protecting voting rights.



Clarke, the radical who President Joe Biden nominated to head the Civil Rights Division, has also made the same deceptive claim about “voter suppression,” including states that, that she claims, are making it harder to register to vote.



Really, Kristen Clarke? The Census Bureau reports that voter registration in 2020 reached 72.7%, which is higher than the 70.3% who registered in 2016 after eight years of the Obama-Biden administration. Not only that, voter registration in 2020 was higher than in the 2000, 2004, 2008, and 2012 elections.



Holder propagandized about “voter suppression” in 2020, claiming efforts to improve election integrity are anti-democratic and anti-American. Hispanics obviously disagreed with him since they turned out at 54% in 2020 compared to only 50% in 2008.



Actually, Hispanic turnout dropped to 48% during Holder’s tenure as attorney general from 2009 through 2015. The turnout was at the 48% rate both in the 2012 and 2016 elections. With the Trump administration running the Justice Department turnout jumped up 6 percentage points in 2020.



Mr. Holder, that doesn’t sound very anti-democratic or anti-American, does it? What does is trying to scare and manipulate the general public with fabricated stories about “voter suppression.”

Abrams has been complaining about Georgia, the American election system, and “voter suppression” since she lost her race for governor in Georgia in 2018. Despite record registration and turnout numbers ever since Georgia’s voter photo ID law went into effect in the 2008 election. Black and Hispanic turnout skyrocketed compared to the previous 2004 presidential election.



It is hard to make such deceptive claims when Hispanics made up 11% of the total turnout in 2020, up from 9% in 2016. But that hasn’t stopped Democrats from claiming “voter suppression” to anyone who will listen, including many main-stream media and corporate executive suites.



The Hispanic share of the vote was just behind that of black Americans, who had 12% of the total vote in 2020. That was the same percentage of the total vote by black Americans in the 2016 election. that was at the end of the Obama-Biden administration, when all of these liberals who keep using the phony and falsehood “voter suppression” myth were running things.



The results of the survey by the Census Bureau confirms that Americans have no problem registering when they want to and they are turning out to vote when they are interested in the candidates who are running for election.

