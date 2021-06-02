​VIRGINIA SCHOOL DISTRICT SETTING THE EXAMPLE OF CURRICULUMS AROUND U.S.

A Virginia school district has become an epicenter of debate over critical race theory and other similar curriculums that is being taught to our K-12 classrooms around our country.



In 2020, the Loudoun County Public Schools in Virginia adopted a plan to promote so called ‘culturally responsive’ teaching to the classroom. The administration of Loudoun County Public Schools has not only aggressively promoted critical race theory, it has essentially threatened teachers and staff against criticizing the program in any way, on or off campus.



The message it has sent to their staff, basically, the First Amendment is fine, but accept the ‘Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion’ plan, or work somewhere else. And seemingly to make a point, Byron “Tanner” Cross, a Loudoun County gym teacher, a physical education specialist at Leesburg Elementary School, was placed on leave after he spoke out against a proposed school policy that says educators should refer to students by the pronouns that align with their gender identity.



During a recent school board meeting, Cross told the members that he was “speaking out of love for those who suffer with gender dysphoria.” “I love all of my students but I will never lie to them regardless of the consequences,” he said, according to a recording of the meeting. “I’m a teacher but I serve God first and I will not affirm that a biological boy can be a girl and vice versa because it’s against my religion, it’s lying to my child, it’s abuse to a child and it’s sinning against God.”



He referenced a recent “60 Minutes” episode that talked, in part, about young trans people who change their minds about their genders and want to detransition. One person said they did not “get enough pushback” and were allowed to begin gender-affirming hormones after only two appointments.



Two days after the meeting, Cross was informed via a letter from the school that he was on paid administrative leave. The letter, which was shared publicly by Cross’ attorney Tyson Langhofer, says that the teacher is being investigated for “allegations that he engaged in conduct that has had a disruptive impact on the operations of Leesburg Elementary School.”



“Public schools have no business compelling teachers to express ideological beliefs that they don’t hold, but it’s beyond the pale to suspend someone simply for respectfully providing their opinion at a public meeting, which is what such meetings are designed for,” Langhofer said in a statement.



“This isn’t just about a pronoun; this is about endorsing an ideology. The school favors certain beliefs, and it wants to force Tanner to cry uncle and endorse them as well. That’s neither legal nor constitutional, and neither was the school’s move to place Tanner on leave,” Langhofer added. He also said the school violated Cross’ free speech rights and demanded that they rescind the suspension and reinstate him as a teacher.



Cross is one of many Loudoun County community members who have spoken at school board meetings in recent months to raise objections to the district’s diversity and equity initiatives. Shawntel Cooper, a black mother, assailed the school board with remarks that deservedly went viral. She compared the ideology of critical race theory to other hateful and racist ideologies in history.



“Critical race theory, is not an honest dialogue. It is a tactic that was used by Hitler and the Ku Klux Klan on slavery very many years ago to dumb down my ancestors so we could not think for ourselves,” Cooper said. Critical race theory is racist. It is abusive. It discriminates against one’s color. You cannot tell me what is or is not racist,” she added.



Several parents have criticized the district’s Diverse Book Collection, which contains large volumes of sexually explicit, and otherwise age-inappropriate material. Not only that, a large number of the titles appear to be little more than left-wing propaganda of various kinds.



While the school district has been enforcing the revolution, it seems many parents have awoken to what has been imposed on their children and have been filled with a terrible resolve.



Parents have argued the district is “indoctrinating” children on racial and LGBTQ issues, and complained that books assigned to high school students are too pornographic for the classroom. An example is ‘Monday’s Not Coming’ by Tiffany Jackson and ‘#MurderTrending’ by Gretchen McNeil, recommended to high school students as early as ninth grade, that contain extreme violence toward women and sexually explicit passages.



“During the May 11 board meeting, parents read aloud passages from both books with graphic descriptions of oral sex, male genital size, and a scene in which a woman is beaten and locked in a closet,” the Loudoun Times-Mirror reported.



“We’re trying to overcome stereotypes, right? Why, if that is the case, are we giving them books that normalize physical abuse, sexual abuse, rape, and murder, by people of the same community are trying to raise up?” Elizabeth Perrin, a parent, said in an interview with the Times-Mirror.



The question really is, are these books actually appropriate for a middle-school student? Many of the books deal with gender identity. At the eighth-grade level and above, the number of books about transgenderism, bisexuality, homo-sexuality, as well as racial and gender identity topics, explode.



And given that the Loudoun County Public Schools tried to silence any dissent to its woke agenda, the book list is hardly surprising. But it is still notable when you consider that these works are not only commonly assigned to public school students, they are increasingly the only messages reaching the ears of many of our young Americans.

Is it any wonder why the number of children with gender confusion is exploding? While even a basic understanding of civics, for an example, is in a state of collapse.



The battle over curriculums in American public schools is nothing new. The scope and depth of promoting radical ideas, such as critical race theory and gender-identity theories, until recently was mostly relegated to gender and ethnic studies. But now, the woke agenda that is being introduced at elementary, high school and college campuses is out of control.

And that agenda is not just coming to one county in Virginia, but to school districts all across our nation. Frustrated by what they consider a dismissive response by the Loudoun County School District, parents are now collecting signatures in an effort to recall six of the nine school board members. Many parents and conservative activists involved in the recall quickly highlighted Cross’ situation last week as evidence of the district’s leadership having become too liberal.



Our parents across this great country better wake up to the woke agenda. Parents better get involved in their school boards, attend meetings to find out what is going on, run for positions on these boards so they can approve and know what their and your children are being taught, and make sure your children are not indoctrinated with the woke agenda.

