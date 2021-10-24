​V.P. HARRIS WILL TRAVEL TO PARIS IN NOVEMBER AND MEET WITH MACRON

Vice President Kamala Harris will meet French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris in November, the White House announced on Friday.



Macron’s office said in a statement the he and Biden discussed by telephone “the establishment of a stronger European defense, complementary to NATO and contributing to global security.”



According to the White House, agreeing that Harris “will discuss the importance of the transatlantic relationship to global peace and security and underscore the importance of our partnership on global challenges from COVID-19 and the climate crisis to issues affecting the Sahel and the Indo-Pacific.”



While in France, in addition to meeting with Macron, Harris will deliver a speech at the fourth annual Paris Peace Forum on November 11, which is Veterans Day in the United States, and the following day she will participate in the Paris Conference on Libya. She will be joined by her husband Douglas Emhoff for the visit.



Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff are also expected to commemorate Veterans Day and Armistice Day with a visit to the Suresnes American Cemetery to honor the bravery and sacrifices of those who fought and those who died in service of their country. The cemetery is the final resting place of American soldiers killed in both World Wars I and II.



Friday’s announcement came shortly after the two presidents spoke over the phone and Biden relayed Harris’ upcoming visit “a key opportunity to further enhance U.S.-France cooperation on a range of global challenges.”



The scheduled meeting comes amid an apparent effort by the Biden administration to soothe its relationship with the French which became strained by a U.S. deal announced last month to sell nuclear-powered submarines to Australia. The move by the U.S. undercut a more than $60 billion deal by a French defense contractor to sell diesel-powered submarines to Australia.

