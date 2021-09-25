​UNPOPULAR JOE’S RATING IS SO LOW THAT HARRIS APPROVAL RATING IS NOW HIGHER​

A recent approval rating poll done by Gallup was released on Wednesday, for President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris, and ​was conducted between September 1 and September 17, following the completion of the Biden Administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.



The President’s approval dropped six percentage points compared to his August rating, falling from 49% to 43% according to the poll. Harris’ approval rating sat at 49%, 6 percentage points above the President. This rating is the lowest of his presidency to date.



The Biden administration’s handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan was widely criticized, with several controversial events occurring during the final month of the U.S. occupation, including a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport that killed 13 Marines. Not to mention the leaving behind of 100’s, or perhaps even 1000’s of Americans as well as 1,000’s of Afghan allies that helped U.S. armed forces in their 20-year tenure there.



Biden’s announcement of a vaccine mandate for employers with over 100 workers on September 9 has provoked outrage and opposition from businesses and state governments, adding to the steady decline of his approval rating.



Biden’s approval rating among Democrats has dropped to the lowest of his presidency. In early February his rating with the Dems was at 98% and is now at 90%, according to Gallup. Only 6% of Republicans approve of Biden’s job performance, down from a high of 12%, and his lowest point with the Republicans as president.



The President has also suffered losses in approval among Independents, losing 24 percentage points to 37% from a high of 61% in late January, when he took office. Biden’s approval has dropped 18 percentage points among Independents since June.



The Gallup poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 4% and sampled 1,005 adults living in the United States.

