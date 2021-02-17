​”UNITY” PLEDGE CANNOT BE FOUND IN THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

With just a stroke of his pen, Biden has driven his pledge of “Unity” into the ground. In just a short period of time, Biden’s Executive Actions have STIFLED our economy, KILLED jobs, and ENDED protections for the unborn.



Here are just a few of the examples of what Biden has done to America, it’s people and economy with the signing of Executive Orders and all are uncalled for:



-He is ending the Keystone Pipeline, killing thousands of jobs



-He is supporting Taxpayer funded abortions in foreign countries



-He is Rejoining the U.S. with the disastrous Paris Climate Accord



-He is Halting construction on the Southern Border Wall



-He is Rejoining the China-Influenced World Health Organization (WHO)

Blow after blow, Biden’s Executive Orders prove that Joe Biden will not be a President to “unify” this country. Instead, Biden and the Left choose to placate our adversaries over providing aid to the hard-working American People.



​All Americans, whether Democrat, Republican, Conservative, Right or Left, had better WAKE UP, as our great Country is going down the tubes with this New Green Deal Old Joe Biden Administration.

