​U.S. WILL LIFT RESTRICTIONS FOR FULLY VACCINATED INTERNATIONAL TRAVELERS COMING BY AIR ON NOVEMBER 8

On Friday, the United States announced it will lift restrictions for international travelers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This will allow people from dozens of countries to reunite with their families or take leisure trips to the U.S. for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

White Hose Assistant Secretary Kevin Munoz tweeted, “International air and land travel will be permitted for vaccinated travelers on November 8. This policy is guided by public health, stringent and consistent.



Early last year, the United States banned visitors from more than 30 countries, including China, the United Kingdom and most of the European Union, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.



On September 20, the White House said it would lift their restrictions in November, but had not said what date it would lift them.



Most of the countries affected by the restrictions and the travel industry have been lobbying the U.S. for months to make it easier for people to travel between the countries.



Under the current policy, only U.S. citizens, their immediate families, green card holders and those with national interest exemptions (NIE) can travel into the U.S. if they have been in the restricted countries within the past weeks.



After the restrictions are lifted on November 8, all foreign travelers entering the U.S. by air will have to provide a recent negative Covid-19 test and proof of vaccination before boarding the flight.



Details on the exemptions for unvaccinated travelers have not been announced, though it is expected that children will be exempt from the vaccination requirement.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...