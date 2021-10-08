​U.S. FIGHTER JET CRASHES IN DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK IN CALIFORNIA

A Navy pilot was injured Monday October 4, after he was forced to eject from the Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet before it crashed in Death Valley National Park. In a press release by the Navy on Tuesday October 5, the fighter jet went down at about 3:00 p.m. in the park’s remote southern region near the Nevada border.



No civilians were harmed as a result of the crash. The pilot, whose rank and name have not been released, was assigned to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 9 at Naval Air Weapons Station (NAWS) China Lake, California. The ejected pilot only suffered minor injuries and was treated at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was released later that night.



Search and rescue units from NAWS China Lake, Fort Irwin Army Base and Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron (MAWTS) 1 from Marine Corps Air Station Yuma responded to the scene of the crash and rescued the pilot.



The incident is under investigation and the military is working with the National Park Service in the clean-up operations at the crash site.



The Navy said the aircraft had been assigned to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 9 based at NAWS China Lake.

