[…] U.S. EMBASSIES TO FLY LGBTQ FLAGS ON SAME POLE WITH U.S. FLAG JUNE 26-28 […]

Antony Blinken, the United States Secretary of State, was interviewed during an event on LBGTQ issues hosted by the Atlantic Council think tank that focuses on international affairs and foreign policy. He was asked if he would allow American embassies to fly Pride flags, and Blinken responded, “we’ve made that clear and we’ve given our chiefs of missions and ambassadors authority to do that.”



Blinken is the 71st United States Secretary of State and was appointed by President Joe Biden and has been Secretary of State since January 26, 2021. He previously served as Deputy National Security Advisor from 2013 to 2015 and Secretary of State from 2015 to 2017 under President Barack Obama.



Pride Flags were allowed during former President Obama’s administration as long as they were smaller and flown beneath the American flag. Former President Donald Trump’s administration later banned U.S. embassies and consulates from flying rainbow LGBT flags altogether, although some did so anyway.



But earlier in June, President Joe Biden announced that rainbow flags can be flown on the same pole as the American flag. Multiple U.S. Embassies have also flown the Black Lives Matter flag last month to commemorate the first anniversary of the murder of George Floyd.



The Progress flag was designed in 2016 and features black stripes and symbolizes people of color and different gender identities. Blinken said “It will be flown between June 26 and 28 to mark a couple of important turning points in our history for LGBTQI rights.” June 26, 2015 marks the day Supreme Court ruled in its landmark decision Obergefell vs. Hodges, and June 28, 1969, marks the beginning of the Stonewall riots.



Blinken also commented about LGBTQ issues around the world and ending violence and discrimination against gay and queer people.

