​TWO U.S. POSTAL EMPLOYEES KILLED AND THIRD DEAD FROM SELF INFLICTED GUNSHOT IN MEMPHIS TUESDAY​

Two U.S. Postal Service employees were fatally shot on Tuesday at a postal facility in Memphis, Tennessee. A third employee, who was identified as the shooter, died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Lisa-Anne Culp, a spokesperson for the FBI’s office in Memphis.​



U.S. Postal Inspector Susan Link said the three postal workers were found dead after the shooting at the East Lamar Carrier Annex in a prominent Memphis neighborhood. “We are working jointly with the Memphis Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. At this time there is no additional information the Inspection Service can release,” according to Inspector Link.



Authorities did not provide a motive for the shotting or the victims’ identities at an initial news briefing late Tuesday afternoon.



There is no ongoing threat and the East Lamar Carrier Annex is secured, according to the Memphis Police Department and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.



According to the local union president, the facility, called the East Lamar Carrier Annex, is one used by employees and is not a post office retail location where customers come for mail services.

In an email statement from the agency Tuesday afternoon, “The Postal Service is saddened at the event that took place today in Memphis. Our thoughts are with the family members, friends and coworkers of the individuals involved. The Postal Service will be providing resources to all employees at the East Lamar Carrier Annex in the coming days and weeks.”

