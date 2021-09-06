​TWO CONGRESSMEN SEND MESSAGE TO BIDEN AND PELOSI THAT ITS TIME TO BRING EVERY AMERICAN HOME

On Thursday two Republican Congressman, Jim Banks of Indiana and Bryon Donalds of Florida decided it was time to send a message to House Speaker Nancy Pelos and President Joe Biden by hanging posters from the Republican Study Committee.

The posters show President Joe Biden checking his watch, during the dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base, of the 13 U.S. soldiers who were killed in the ISIS-K attack in Kabul. The poster also reads, “It’s time to bring every American home!”



Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle and the American public continue to blame President Biden, as the criticism has continued to grow for him to assist the hundreds, possibly thousands of American citizens, who were abandoned in Afghanistan, after the U.S. pulled all military forces from the country under his order.



There have also been concerns over Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) holders, and their families also believed to still be in Afghanistan. An administration official told The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) that more than half of all interpreters and Afghans who applied for SIVs were left behind.



The official told the WSJ, “I would say it’s the majority of them. Just based on anecdotal information about the populations we were able to support.”



“Everybody who lived it is haunted by the choices we had to make and by the people we were not able to help,” the official added.

