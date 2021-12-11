​TV REALITY STAR JOSH DUGGAR FOUND GUILTY OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY CHARGES

On Thursday, a federal jury in Fayetteville, Arkansas found former reality star Josh Duggar guilty of two counts of child pornography.​



The 33-year-old who rose to fame on The Learning Channels (TLC) “19 Kids and Counting,” had pleaded not guilty to receiving and possessing child pornography.

After seven hours of deliberations, a jury of six men and six women delivered the guilty verdict on Thursday. Duggar now faces up to 20 years in prison and up to $250,000 for each count. Judge Timothy L. Brooks said sentencing will happen at a later date, according to KNWA.



Duggar’s trial began on November 30 after he was arrested by federal authorities in April of this year. Prosecutors alleged that Duggar had 200 or more images in his possession that illustrated the sexual abuse of children ranging from toddler age to 12 years old. The images were discovered on a computer at his work place, a used car dealership.



There were revelations reported in September of 2015 that Duggar, the eldest of 19 children, molested multiple underage girls, including four of his sisters, when he was a teenager. Duggar’s parents said he confessed to the fondling and apologized.



The TLC star did not face any charges at that time. Duggar apologized for his pornography addiction and for cheating on his wife, calling himself “the biggest hypocrite ever.”



The revelations did, however, prompt TLC to cancel “19 Kids and Counting,” and Duggar resigned from his position as executive director of the Family Research Council’s lobbying arm.



Duggar’s trail was in progress as his father, Jim Bob Duggar, is running in a special election for a vacant state Senate seat in northwest Arkansas. Jim Bob Duggar was also featured prominently on the TLC show and previously served in the Arkansas House. The primary election for the open seat is December 14.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...