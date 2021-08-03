​TRUMP WILL CHALLENGE DOJ ON RELEASE OF HIS TAX RETURNS

One of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal Lawyers will challenge a recent U.S. Justice Department order that his tax returns should be turned over to a House of Representatives committee.

There is no evidence of any wrongdoing here and I object to the release of the returns not only on behalf of my client but on behalf of all future holders of the Office of the President of the United States,” said Trump lawyer Ronald Fischetti in a statement.

“This politicization and harassment of Mr. Trump is uncalled for and outrageous,” Fischetti said, adding that he had “never seen anything like this” in his career as a lawyer.

On Friday the Justice Department ordered the Internal Revenue Service to hand over Trump’s tax returns to a House committee, saying the panel has offered sufficient reasons for requesting the material.

In 2019, the House Ways and Means Committee filed a lawsuit in hopes of forcing the Trump administration to comply with its request for the tax returns.

The order by the Justice Department is a marked reversal. Because when Trump was still in office in 2019, the department’s Office of legal Counsel declared that the request for his taxes by the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee was based on a disingenuous objective aimed at exposing them to the public. Unlike other recent presidents, Trump did not publicly disclose his tax returns.

Now, the House Democrats are saying they need Trump’s tax returns to see if the IRS is properly auditing presidential tax returns, in general, and to assess whether new legislation is needed.

That 2019 lawsuit from the House Ways and Means Committee is still pending, providing a vehicle for Trump to argue that the Justice Department’s order from last week is unlawful.U.S. District Court Judge Trevor McFadden, who is hearing the case, has given Trump and his lawyers a Wednesday deadline for explaining their view of how the case should proceed.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...