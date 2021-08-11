​TRUMP SAYS MCCONNELL MOST OVER-RATED MAN IN POLITICS

Former President Donald Trump denounced Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday, before the Senate voted on the infrastructure legislation, calling him “The Most Over-rated Man in Politics.” Makes one wonder what Trump will say after McConnell voted with 19 other RINO’s for the bill.



Trump released a statement from the Save America Pac before the vote, saying McConnell should have never allowed the bipartisan infrastructure bill to pass the Senate and warning of the $3.5 trillion budget resolution Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer released on Monday.



The budget resolution focuses on addressing climate change, health care, immigration and more.



“Nobody will ever understand why Mitch McConnell allowed this non-infrastructure bill to be passed. He has given up all of his leverage for the big whopper of a bill that will follow. I have quietly said for years that Mitch McConnel is the most over-rated man in politics, now I don’t have to be quiet anymore,” Trump said in the statement.



Trump continued, “He is working so hard to give Biden a victory, now they’ll go for the big one, including the biggest tax increases in the history of our Country.”

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...