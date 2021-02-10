​TRUMP NOT IN ATTENDANCE OF 2ND IMPEACHMENT PROCEEDINGS

​Although the Senate impeachment trial is being televised globally, former president Donald J. Trump, the high profile defendant will not be in attendance.



​The former president will be at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, aides said, watching the proceedings on television, holding meetings, and speaking on the phone with friends, family and possibly with his lawyers.

Mr. Trump has not made any public appearances since leaving office on January 20. He also has not engaged on any social media, since having been banned by Twitter two days after the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by his alleged supporters.



It is evident Trump doesn’t plan to provide running commentary on the trial, but aides speaking on condition of anonymity about communications strategy noted that many of his friends, and possibly family, are already active on social media and cable television, denouncing the proceedings on his behalf.



The “Trump War Room,” for example, tweeted out a clip from a Fox News interview of a major supporter, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, (R-FL) who said, “This is impeachment by reflex. It is impeachment in lieu of an actual agenda for the American people.



Update: February 9, 2021 4:20 pm CT



A vote was just taken by the Senate to see if a former president can still face an impeachment trial. The vote was 54 in favor and 46 against. This means the trial will go forward tomorrow.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...