​TRUMP IS ISN’T LOOKING FOR REVENGE ON GOP ENEMIES, IT’S A RECKONING HE’S AFTER

We haven’t heard much from Donald Trump since he left office one month ago, but. everyone knows Trump is eager to taste his revenge against the handful of Republicans who voted against him during impeachment. That appears to be his top priority as he re-emerges to do battle with his enemies.

It’s not like Trump has been hiding in Mar-a-Lago. Residents certainly know he’s there. According to Politico, Trump receives a standing ovation whenever he goes out to dinner at his club. And he’s been meeting with some people about his future. He’s recently met with former campaign manager Brad Pascale to plot an online comeback. And he earlier met with Minority Whip Steve Scalise and his son Don.

Mr. Trump is scheduled to make his first public speech since leaving office on Sunday at CPAC, a conservative political conference. A source told CBS News that the former president is expected to discuss the future of the Republican Party and may attack some of President Biden’s policies.

The former President Trump is scheduled to attend the Republican National Committee’s spring donor retreat in Florida this April, according to a Republican familiar with the situation and an invitation obtained by CBS News.

According to three people familiar with the planning, Trump will soon begin vetting candidates at Mar-a-Lago who are eager to fulfill his promise to exact vengeance upon incumbent Republicans who have scorned him, and to ensure every open GOP seat in the 2022 midterms has a MAGA-approved contender vying for it.

Trump has already received dozens of requests from prospective candidates seeking to introduce themselves and nab his endorsement, with formal meetings with them to begin as early as March.



Now that Trump has survived his second Senate impeachment trial, and his approval ratings have soared, he has shifted his focus to post-presidential activism, a venture that can mostly bankrolled by his new leadership PAC, Save America, which ad $31 million in its coffers at the start of this month.

Money will not be a problem for the former president. He’s always been a prodigious fundraiser and he is preparing his online fundraising tools for the long haul.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...