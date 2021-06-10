​TRUMP ENCOURAGES OTHER COUNTRIES TO JOIN NIGERIA IN TWITTER BAN

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari tweeted a warning to insurrectionists on Thursday saying, “Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War.”



“Those of us in the fields for thirty months, who went through the war, will treat them in language they understand,” Buhari added in his tweet.



After the tweet by Nigeria’s President Buhari, Twitter stepped in and suspended his account for what they called ‘abusive behavior.’



The Nigerian government responded the following day, Friday, and announced it is suspending Twitter operations in their country indefinitely.



President Trump cheered Nigeria’s decision to ban Twitter from the country and called on other countries to follow suit. Trump not only praised Nigeria, but said, “I should have done the same while I was President.



“Congratulations to the country of Nigeria, who just banned Twitter because they banned their President. More countries should ban Twitter and Facebook for not allowing free and open speech, all voices should be heard,” Trump said in a statement.



“In the meantime, competitors will emerge and take hold. Who are they to dictate good and evil if they themselves are evil? Perhaps I should have done it while I was President. But Zuckerberg kept calling me and coming to the White House for dinner telling me how great I was. 2024?” Trump added.

