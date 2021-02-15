​TRUMP DIDN’T JUST TALK THE TALK, HE WALKED THE WALK

I still love my Democrat friends and family but, you see it your way and I see it mine. You saw Trump’s arrogance, but I saw Trump’s confidence.
You saw Trump’s nationalism, but I saw Trump’s patriotism.
You heard Trump’s unsophisticated words, but I heard Trump’s honesty.
You saw Trump’s racism, but ‘I saw Trump’s words being misconstrued and twisted by the media daily to fit their narrative.
You saw Trump as a Republican, but I saw Trump as a Patriot. You saw Trump as dictator, but I saw Trump as a leader.
You saw Trump as an Authoritarian, but I saw Trump as the only one willing to fight for our freedoms.
You saw Trump as childish, but I saw Trump as a fighter, unwilling to cave to lies. You saw Trump as an unpolished politician, but I saw Trump as a breath of fresh air.
You believe Trump hates immigrants, but I know Trump married an immigrant.
You saw Trump putting an end to immigration in America, but I saw Trump welcoming immigrants to America legally. You saw Trump’s cages at the border. I saw Obama’s cages at the border.
You saw Trump with a struggling economy, but I saw Trump with an amazing economy until Democrats shut it down.
You saw violence in the streets and called it “Trump’s America,” but I saw violence in the streets of Democrat-run cities who refused Trump’s help and who called the violence “Liberal America.”
You wanted someone more “Presidential.” but I wanted someone more like a working American, not a politician.
I believe we finally had a President who just didn’t talk the talk but actually walked the walk. Don’t You?
GOD BLESS AMERICA!