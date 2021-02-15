Chemical Free Body

​TRUMP DIDN’T JUST TALK THE TALK, HE WALKED THE WALK

Julio Cahn February 14, 2021 No Comments

I still love my Democrat friends and family but, you see it your way and I see it mine.  You saw Trump’s arrogance, but I saw Trump’s confidence.
  
You saw Trump’s nationalism, but I saw Trump’s patriotism. 
 
You heard Trump’s unsophisticated words, but I heard Trump’s honesty.
  
You saw Trump’s racism, but ‘I saw Trump’s words being misconstrued and twisted by the media daily to fit their narrative.

You saw Trump as a Republican, but I saw Trump as a Patriot.  You saw Trump as dictator, but I saw Trump as a leader.

You saw Trump as an Authoritarian, but I saw Trump as the only one willing to fight for our freedoms.

You saw Trump as childish, but I saw Trump as a fighter, unwilling to cave to lies.  You saw Trump as an unpolished politician, but I saw Trump as a breath of fresh air.

You believe Trump hates immigrants, but I know Trump married an immigrant.

You saw Trump putting an end to immigration in America, but I saw Trump welcoming immigrants to America legally.  You saw Trump’s cages at the border.  I saw Obama’s cages at the border.

You saw Trump with a struggling economy, but I saw Trump with an amazing economy until Democrats shut it down.  

You saw violence in the streets and called it “Trump’s America,” but I saw violence in the streets of Democrat-run cities who refused Trump’s help and who called the violence “Liberal America.”

You wanted someone more “Presidential.” but I wanted someone more like a working American, not a politician. 

I believe we finally had a President who just didn’t talk the talk but actually walked the walk. Don’t You?

GOD BLESS AMERICA!

