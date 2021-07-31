​TRUMP BUILDING MASSIVE WAR CHEST, RAISES OVER $56 MILLION IN ONLINE DONATIONS IN FIRST HALF OF 2021

Former President Donald Trump helped the Republican Party raise more than $56 million from online donations between January 1st and June 30th this year. The results were disclosed in campaign filings on Friday. This was a dominate showing of Trump’s power with the Republican Party.



The “Trump Make America Great Again Committee” which raises money for the Republican Party and for fundraising groups controlled by Trump, brought in more than $34 million, according to a report filed by Winred, the dominant online fundraising platform for Republicans.



Additionally, Trump’s own fundraising committees, together with another group that raised money exclusively for them, raised more than $22 million through Winred. This means Trump raised more money than any other Republican through the GOP’s Winred fundraising platform, that launched in 2019.



Most of the money came through donations of less than $50, and the combined haul shows Trump maintains a powerful sway over the Party’s rank and file, even after his four-year term ended in January.



Trump’s fundraising committees are expected to file reports on Saturday, detailing their finances in the first half of the year.



Making Trump’s donations more impressive, was the online fundraising of Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, a distant second with $7.8 million raised. Scott is considered a potential 2024 presidential contender, as Trump has not yet confirmed a final decision on whether he will make another bid for a second term in the White House in 2024.



GOP fundraising has become more urgent than usual as the party ramps efforts to regain control of Congress in the 2022 midterm elections and prepare for the 2024 presidential election.

