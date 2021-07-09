​TOM COTTON SLAMS RASHIDA TLAIB REMARKS ON ELIMINATING FUNDING OF BORDER PATROL AND ICE

In a video meeting with Just Futures Law on June 2, a group that advocates against deportations, Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) said, “We must eliminate funding for CBP, ICE and their parent organization, DHS. Time after time, we have seen it, as advocates on the ground, as human services agencies on the ground, continue to see over and over again, that these agencies are inept to humanely guiding migrants, through our immigration system, and instead further continue, to terrorize migrant communities located within our communities.



Tom Cotton (R-AR) appeared on Fox News Thursday and was asked about Tlaib’s comments in the June 2 video on cutting funding for technology that would help fight illegal immigration in the U.S.



Cotton responded saying, “Well, unfortunately I think she’s right. A lot of Democrats do support those radical views. They want to defund the police, they want to turn America into a sanctuary country for all illegal aliens from around the world, and now that logic is being extended to our border patrol, immigration and customs enforcement and all of DHS.” Cotton continued, “It’d be interesting to me if Rashida Tlaib explained exactly who she thinks should be excluded from our country when they show up at our border, be respective of our laws, or who in America should be deported.”



“I mean, maybe her answer would be conservatives, or anyone who voted for Donald Trump last year, but it seems like beyond that, Rashida Tlaib and such Democrats think we should have totally open borders and anyone should be able to come into this country is a recipe for disaster,” Cotton added.



In late June, House Democrats proposed a new spending bill that would cut funding to immigration enforcement agencies and rescind border wall funding.



It would appear the call to defund the police from Democrats, Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and other left-wing groups has expanded to include all law enforcement agencies, including those at our southwest border. At a time when there is an unprecedented influx of migrants coming to the United States illegally, the men and women in law enforcement need true leadership from Washington, D.C., not Democrat politicians who bow down to the wishes of the far left.

Border patrol apprehended 180,000 migrants at the U.S-Mexico border in May, following 178,000 in April and 173,000 in March. Meanwhile, ICE deported the fewest number of illegal immigrants in the agency’s history.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...