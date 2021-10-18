​THREE DEAD, OFFICER STABBED IN NECK IN HORRIFIC DOMESTIC VIOLENCE ATTACK IN FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS​

Three people were killed and a Ft. Smith Police officer slashed in the neck and hospitalized during a domestic disturbance​ in the city of Fort. Smith, Arkansas early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a home on the 2800 block of Tilles Avenue around 6:20 a.m. Sunday, after a neighbor called to report yelling and screaming, and said there was a man outside assaulting another person on the ground, according to Fort Smith Police Chief Danny Baker.



Chief Baker said the first Fort Smith officer that arrived on the scene just minutes later, was stabbed in the neck by 40-year-old Christofer Conner, identified as the suspect. An officer fired his service weapon twice at Conner, striking and killing him.



Baker says Conner was beating a 15-year-year old youth in the head with a rock when the officer arrived. The teen was rushed to a Fort Smith hospital, where he was pronounced dead due to multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma to the head. The teen has been identified as Connor’s son.



Another stabbing victim was found dead at the scene by officers, according to Chief Baker who said, “There was evidence of an extremely violent attack inside the Connor’s home. 42-year-old Julie Moore has been identified as the victim. And, a 5-year-old child was also discovered in the home by the officers, as well.”



The child was removed from the home and placed in care of other family members, Chief Baker said.

Chief Baker confirmed, the unidentified officer was rushed to an area hospital with a severe laceration to the neck, and underwent emergency surgery and is recovering.



During a news conference, Chief Baker said, “I have no doubt that our officers’ swift actions saved this child’s life.”



Chief Baker added, “The officer who shot Conner, has been placed on administrative leave per the department, and will remain unidentified.”



He also said, “Arkansas State Police have taken over the investigation into the knife attacks and the officer firing their weapon.”



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...