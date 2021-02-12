​THE LEGACY OF THOMAS JEFFERSON

I wish we could get this out to every American to read. Very wise words from a very wise American and former President.There is a lot of valuable information contained herein:



Words, Acts, Deeds, Accomplishments, and valuable Information about Thomas Jefferson;

His portrait is on the Two Dollar Bill ($2.00).



Thomas Jefferson was a very remarkable and wise man who started learning very early in life and never stopped.



At 5 years old, he began studying under his cousin’s tutor.

At 9, he studied Latin, Greek, and French. At 14, he studied classical literature and additional languages.



By age 16, he could write in Greek with one hand, while writing the same in Latin with the other hand. He also entered the College of William & Mary. At 19, he studied law for 5 years starting under George Wythe.

At 23, he started his own law practice. At 25, was elected to the Virginia House of Burgesses.



At 31, wrote the widely circulated “Summary View of the Rights of British America,” and retired from his law practice.



At 32, he was a delegate in the Second Continental Congress.



At 33, he wrote the Declaration of Independence. He then took three years to revise Virginia’s legal code and wrote a Public Education bill and a statute for Religious Freedom.



At 36, he was elected the second Governor of Virginia, succeeding Patrick Henry.



At 40, he served in Congress for two years.



At 41, he was the American minister to France and negotiated commercial treaties with European Nations along with Bend Franklin and John Adams.



At 46, he served as the first Secretary of State under George Washington.



At 53, he served as Vice President and was elected President of the American Philosophical Society.



At 55, he drafted the Kentucky Resolutions and became the active head of the Republican Party.



At 57, he was elected the third President of the United States.



At 60, he obtained the Louisiana Purchase, doubling the nation’s size.



At 61, he was reelected to a second term as President of the United States.



At 65, he retired to Monticello, his plantation just outside of Charlottesville, Virginia in Albemarle County.



At 80, he helped President Monroe shape the Monroe Doctrine.



At 81, he almost single-handedly, created the University of Virginia and served as its’ first president.



At 83, he died on the 50th Anniversary of the Signing of the Declaration of Independence, along with John Adams.



Thomas Jefferson knew because he himself studied, the previous failed attempts at government. He understood actual history, the nature of God, His laws and the nature of man. That happens to be way more than most understand today.



Thomas Jefferson really knew his stuff. A voice from the past to lead us in the future.



John F. Kennedy held a dinner in the White House for a group of the brightest minds in the nation at that time. He made this statement, “This is perhaps the assembly of the most intelligence ever to gather at one time in the White House, with the exception of when Thomas Jefferson dined alone.”



Here are some quotes from Thomas Jefferson:



“War is when the government tells you who the enemy is. Revolution is when you figure it out yourself.”



“When we get piled upon one another in large cities, as in Europe, we shall become as corrupt as Europe.”



“The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not.”



“It is incumbent on every generation to pay its’ own debts as it goes. A principle which if acted on, would save one-half of the wars of the world.”

“I predict future happiness for Americans if they can prevent the government from wasting the labors of people, under the pretense of taking care of them.”



“My reading of history convinces me that most bad government results from too much government.”



“No free man shall ever be debarred the use of arms.”



“The strongest reason for the people to retain the right to keep and bear arms is, as a last resort, to protect themselves against tyranny in government.”



“The tree of liberty must be refreshed, from time to time, with the blood of patriots and tyrants.”



“To compel a man to subsidize with his taxes, the propagation of ideas which he disbelieves and abhors, is sinful and tyrannical.”



I wish for all of our 500 plus Americans in Washington, D.C., whose jobs are to lead this country, would just take the time to read and listen to this wise man’s words. If they all would honor our God, and our Constitution, regardless of their race, religion, gender, or political party, our great Country wouldn’t be in the mess we are in today.

