​TEXAS STATE REPRESENTATIVE DAN CRENSHAW (R-TX) SAYS BIDEN IS A COWARD​

Republican Texas State Representative Dan Crenshaw, in a punishing tweet, said Joe Biden’s decision to have all Americans out of Afghanistan by August 31 is because he is taking orders from the Taliban and will leave American citizens behind.



Crenshaw sent out a tweet after news broke that Biden would not extend the August 31 Afghanistan withdrawal deadline, despite many Americans’ needing to be evacuated and U.S. allies urging Biden to extend.



Here is the tweet from Dan Crenshaw: The world just witnessed the President of the United States take orders from a band of barbaric terrorists while ignoring the pleas of our international allies and American citizens he will leave behind. Joe Biden is a coward.



The criticism of President Biden is not just from the GOP. It is definitely by-partisan. Even House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) said, “It is very unlikely that the U.S. completes its evacuation of Afghanistan by the August 31 deadline.

