​TEXAS IN SURVIVAL MODE WITH NO POWER, WATER, GROCERIES AFTER WINTER STORM HAMMERS STATE

There are millions of Texans facing water shortages after the deadly winter storm ravaged the state this week, causing pipes to burst and treatment plants to backup, disrupting services and contaminating supplies.



This disruption of water supplies has compounded problems after a huge winter storm caused widespread blackouts as the storm wreaked havoc on the state’s power grid and utilities.



Around 2.7 million households in Texas were without power on Wednesday morning. Texas’ power grid was heavily impacted by the winter storms that have spread out across much of the U.S. this week.

Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott said on Thursday that the state has restored power to around 2 million homes, according to reports from the Washington Post.



“As of this afternoon there are no residential power outages due to lack of power generation,” Abbott tweeted. “If any residence doesn’t have power, it is due to downed power lines or the need for the power company to manually reconnect. If you don’t have power contact your local power provider.”

Texas officials have ordered seven million people, one fourth of the population of the nation’s second-largest state, to boil tap water before drinking it following days of record low temperatures that damaged infrastructure and froze pipes.

Almost 600 public water systems in more than 140 counties reported disruptions in service, affecting nearly 12 million people on Wednesday night, a Texas Commission on Environmental Quality spokesperson told the Texas Tribune. Hospitals in Austin and Houston have been among those struggling with disruption to water supplies.

Due to frozen pipes, many homes and some businesses are suffering from flood damage as well, due to freezing pipes bursting in the cold weather.

Many grocery stores are running low on supplies due to high demand for bottled water and other staple products.. Most are out of bottled water as well as other staple products. Several stores have had to close due to the weather conditions, or the lack of inventory.



Hopefully, with warmer conditions in the forecast, things will start resuming normalcy in the near future.

