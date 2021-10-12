​TEXAS GOVERNOR BANS VACCINE MANDATE BY ANY PERSON OR COMPANY ​

Republican Governor of Texas Greg Abbot ​issued an executive order on Monday banning vaccine mandates by any person, or entity, including private business, from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the state of Texas.

The Governor was also calling on state lawmakers to pass a similar ban into law. “The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, and our best defense against the virus, but should remain voluntary and never forced,” Abbott said in a statement.



“The Biden administration is now bullying many private entities into imposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates, causing workforce disruptions that threaten Texas’ continued recovery from the COVID-19 disaster,” the order read. “Countless Texans fear losing their livelihoods because they object to receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.”



The executive order continued, “No entity in Texas can compel receipt of a COVID-19 vaccine by any individual, including an employee or a consumer, who objects to such vaccination for any reason or personal conscience, based on a religious belief, or for medical reason, including prior recovery from COVID-19.”



Abbott added, “The executive order will be revoked once a similar bill is passed.”

Abbott’s latest executive order comes 10 days after a Texas school district’s vaccine mandate survived a legal attack by Attorney General Ken Paxton.

