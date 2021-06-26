​TEXAS AG PAXTON JOINS SUIT WITH TRUMP ADVISOR STEPHEN MILLER’S GROUP IN BIDEN CATCH-AND-RELEASE POLICY LAWSUIT

Texas, along with American First Legal counsel, filed a preliminary injunction suit Wednesday against the Biden Administration for “failing to detain aliens who come from locations where communicable diseases of public health significance are prevalent,” the parties said in an announcement.



Attorney General Ken Paxton on behalf of The state of Texas and American First group associated with immigration hawk Stephen Miller have sued to stop the Biden Administration’s catch-and-release border policy, claiming it was releasing coronavirus-infected illegal immigrants in the United States and spreading the virus. The preliminary injunction is asking the judge to immediately halt the illegal lawless catch-and-release policy of Biden.



The parties argue while the Biden Administration has said Americans must be fully vaccinated to ditch their mask, the administration “has failed to follow its own rules that require expulsion of aliens at the border, the overwhelming majority of whom have not been vaccinated and do not wear masks.



“The Biden Administration has laid siege to America’s sovereignty and waged merciless assault against our borders,” American First Legal President Miller said in a statement. “We are fighting back alongside the State of Texas in federal court to save our country from destruction. At stake in this battle is whether we salvage or surrender our status as an independent nation-state with recognized and enforceable territorial boundaries. This anarchistic catch-and-release policy plainly and facially violates the Administration’s own public health guidelines, regulations, and directives,” Miller continued.



Reportedly, the Biden Administration, however, has been considering rescinding the policy and has tried to “except unaccompanied alien children from the Title 42 process through a procedurally defective order in February,” the suit alleges. Also, Axios reported the administration was seeking to end the policy by July 31.



“Despite issuing this generally applicable Final Rule and detailer Order, the Defendants appear to have decided that protecting Americans through use of the Title 42 process was less important than perpetuating the near-certain indefinite presence of aliens arriving as members of family units and as unaccompanied alien children.”



The State of Texas alleges Texans are at risk of “significant harms” because they “will continue to be exposed to COVID-19, or new variations thereof. Texans will continue to contract COVID-19, Texans will die from COVID-19, and Texas will incur significant costs in terms of healthcare and law enforcement resources.”

