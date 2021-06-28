​TED CRUZ PROPOSES BILL TO BLOCK FEDERAL FUNDS FOR CRITICAL RACE THEORY

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) introduced legislation on Friday that would prevent any federal funds from going to an agency that teaches Critical Race Theory (CRT) in workplace training.



“The federal government has no right to force a political agenda onto Americans, especially one that aims to tear down our institutions and divide us based on race,” Cruz said in a statement. “CRT originated out of the critical race studies movement. It is a Marxist ideology that see the world as a battle, not between the classes, as classical Marxism does, but between the races,” Cruz added.



Cruz continued, CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue ‘antiracism’ through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies. This in in inherently bigoted,” the statement continued.



In September former President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order banning federal agencies from promoting or training employees about concepts that hold “one race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex” or that the U.S. “is fundamentally racist or sexist,” among other things. It also said diversity and inclusion efforts in federal agencies must encourage employees to not “judge each other by their color, race, ethnicity, sex, or any other characteristic protected by Federal.”



Upon taking office, President Joe Biden issued an Executive Order called, “Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through The Federal Government;” it forced all agencies within 60 days to “terminate or restrict contracts or grants pursuant to (Trump’s September Executive Order).”



Sen. Cruz said, “On resident Biden’s first day in office, he rescinded the Trump administration’s commonsense Executive Order ensuring no government funding goes to anti-American or racist and sexist training, like CRT, in the workplace. “President Biden’s decision was unsurprising but shows the Democratic Party will stop at nothing to indoctrinate Americans.”



The legislation that Sen. Cruz has introduced would restrict “executive agencies from acting against President Trump’s initial Executive Order.” Republican Utah Rep. Burgess Owens introduced a similar piece of legislation in the House in May, which was first reported by the Daily Caller.

