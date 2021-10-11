​TAIWAN PRESIDENT SAYS THEIR PEOPLE WILLL NEVER BOW TO CHINA​

President Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan said on Sunday her people will defend ​its democratic way of life and will not bow down to pressure from China. She pledged they will continue to bolster the island’s defense, following a spike in incursions by Chinese warplanes into its air defense zone.



Self-governed Taiwan’s 23 million people live under the constant threat of invasion by China, which views the island as its territory and has vowed to one day seize it by force, if necessary.



Tsai’s strong retort on Sunday came a day after Chinese President Xi Jinping promised again to realize peaceful reunifications with the self-ruled territory. Her remarks came during her speech marking Taiwan’s National Day, and she added, “The more we achieve, the greater the pressure we face from China. Nobody can force Taiwan to take the path China has laid out for us.



Under Xi, Beijing has stepped up military and political pressure on Taiwan to accept its rule, including repeated Chinese air force missions in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone. During the first week of October, Beijing sent some 149 military planes near the island, forcing Taiwan to scramble its fighter jets and sparking international concern.



Beijing has pressured Taiwan to accept its rule, with tensions rising to their highest point under Xi, who broke off official communication with Taipei following Tsai’s election five years ago. Beijing calls Tsai a separatist who refuses to acknowledge Taiwan as part of “one China.”



Tsai said, “Taiwan’s goodwill will not change and it will do all it can to prevent the status quo with China from being unilaterally altered.



Tsai added, “Taiwan stands on the front lines of defending democracy. So, I want to remind all my fellow citizens that we do not have the privilege of letting down our guard.”

