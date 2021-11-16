​STEVE BANNON TURNS HIMSELF IN TO FBI ON CHARGES OF CONTEMPT​

Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former U.S. President Donald Trump, turned himself in to the FBI on Monday morning. He is being charged with two counts of contempt of Congress, after he refused to cooperate with the House select committee investigating the January attack on the Capitol.​

Bannon faces two misdemeanor contempt of Congress charges: one for refusing to testify and another for refusing to turn over subpoenaed documents. He faces a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a minimum penalty of one month in jail on each charge, if convicted.



Bannon was seen walking in with his lawyer, David Schoen, who represented Trump in his second Senate trial. The 67-year-old was taken into custody as soon as he arrived, approximately 9:30 a.m. and after the booking process is expected to be arraigned before Magistrate Judge Robin Meriweather at the federal court later in the afternoon.



Bannon’s case has been assigned to Judge Carl Nichols, a Trump appointee. Nichols is expected to rule on any legal challenges to the charges and to preside over any trial on the indictment.



As he was being taken into custody by the Washington Field Office, Bannon arranged to have his surrender live-streamed on GETTR, one of his social media accounts for his radio show, “War Room,” and will likely be on his podcast later today, and advised his supporters not to “take their eye off the ball.”

GETTR is a web platform launched by members of the former president’s inner circle in the wake of Trump’s removal from Twitter.



While not directly addressing the contempt of Congress charges against him Banner said, “We’re taking down the Biden regime. I want you guys to stay focused and stay on message. Remember signal, not noise, this is all noise, that’s signal,” he said before saluting before the camera.



Bannon will be represented by the aforementioned Atlanta attorney Daivd Schoen and Baltimore lawyer Evan Corcoran, who informed the court they were Bannon’s council.



This is a developing story and will be updated as warranted.

