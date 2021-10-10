​STATE OF CALIFORNIA SUED FOR TRYING TO PUT GUN SHOWS OUT OF BUSINESS

Several Second Amendment advocates and individual citizens have filed a lawsuit against the state of California over its alleged agenda to put gun-show operations out of business.​



The second Amendment Foundation (SFA), the California Rifle & Pistol Association and the South Bay Rod and Gun Club filed the case in U.S. District Court in the Southern District of the state.



Also joining in the case against the state were B&L Productions, Captain Jon’s Lockers, L.A.X. Firing Range and six private citizens. The problem is the state’s “restrictive regulatory scheme covering the sale of firearms and ammunition at gun shows.



The new case names as defendants California Governor Gavin Newsom in his official and personal capacity, Attorney General Robert Bonta, California Department of Food & Agriculture Secretary Karen Ross, San Diego County District Attorney Stephan Summer, San Diego County Counsel Thomas Montgomery, the 22nd District Agricultural Association and Does I-50.



“Boiled down to the basics,” explained SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan M. Gottlieb, “the state has been regulating gun show operations almost out of existence, and more restrictive than brick-and-mortar retail gun shops or even internet sales. This amount to deprivation of rights under color of local law, including the First Amendment rights of free speech and freedom of assembly, and the 14th Amendment’s equal protection under the law.”



Gottlieb explained the action follows his organization’s victory in a legal fight over the use of the Del Mar Fairgrounds for a gun show.



In that case, when it appeared certain they would lose in court, board members of the fairgrounds stopped trying to ban a gun show there, and settled the lawsuit brought by the SAF.



At the time, Gotlieb called it a victory for the First Amendment as well as the Second Amendment. SAF was represented by attorney Don Kilmer who is also representing them in this case.



Gottlieb said, “The gun culture belongs on Main Street and that is what this lawsuit was all about,” speaking of the fairgrounds dispute. He also argued, “Gun shows are considered a First Amendment activity as well as a Second Amendment event.”



Gottlieb added, “The circumstances requiring the new case are alarming because those involved in the gun show all followed the rules, yet, the state is attempting to prohibit constitutionally protected activities that are perfectly legal, and are already highly regulated.”



