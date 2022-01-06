​STARBUCKS TO REQUIRE VACCINATION OR WEEKLY TEST EFFECTIVE JANUARY 10

Starbucks, the Seattle-based coffee giant said Monday, it has a new policy that will affect its 228,000 American employees​, requiring all U.S. employees to disclose their vaccination status by January 10.

Starbuck says its U.S. workers must be fully vaccinated by February 9 or face a weekly COVID testing requirement.



The giant coffee company said on Monday it was acting in response to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which issued a vaccine-or-test requirement for companies with more than 100 employees in November.​



The requirement, which has faced numerous court challenges, was upheld last month by a three-judge panel with the U.S. Court of Appeals. The Supreme Court is scheduled to consider the requirement on Friday.



“This is an important step we can take to help more partners get vaccinated, limit the spread of Covid-19, and create choices that partners can own based on what’s best for them,” said Starbucks Chief Operating Officer John Culver in a letter sent to employees at the end of December. “If vaccination rates rise and community spread slows, we will adapt accordingly. But if things get worse, we may have to consider additional measures. For now, my hope is that we will all do our part to protect one another.”



Full vaccination means two shots of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.​​



If a Starbucks employee chooses to test weekly instead, they must pay the cost of testing themselves and get tested at a pharmacy, clinic, or other testing site where someone is observing the test. Religious or medical accommodations will be considered, but to work in a store, employees must test weekly, the company said.



Employees who test positive will be able to use paid time to self-isolate. Starbucks said it is currently offering employees two instances of paid isolation time, both up to five days each.

