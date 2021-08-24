​SPORTSWEAR COMPANY PATAGONIA HALTS SUPPLY OF PRODUCTS TO SKI RESORT FOR HOSTING REPUBLICAN FUNDRAISER

Sportswear company Patagonia confirmed last week ​it would no longer supply its products to Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) in Wyoming after the ski resort owner hosted a fundraiser for the House Freedom Caucus.



One of the resort’s owners, Jay Kemmerer, hosted a fundraiser at a hotel for the House Freedom Caucus on August 5, 2021. Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, along with former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mard Meadows attended the event that cost $2,000 per couple, according to WyoFile.



The Associated Press reported that a statement from Patagonia spokeswoman Corley Kenna said, “We join with the local community that is using its voice in protest. We will continue to use our business to advocate for stronger policies to protect our planet, end hate speech and support voting rights and a strong democracy.”



“JMHR retail will continue to offer world-class brands across our retail locations with the aim to provide the best service and product assortment for our guests,” Mary Kate Buckley, the president of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, answered in a statement, according to WyoFile. “We have been a leader in the ski industry in adopting initiatives to reduce our energy consumption, recycle the consumables used by our employees and guests, and treat the spectacular natural habitat which surrounds us with vision and care.”



The statement also read, “We are proud to be the largest mountain resort operating on 100% wind today and we will remain focused on operating a world-class mountain resort and protecting the health and safety of our guests and employees.”



Evidently all of this because Twitter recently suspended Rep. Green for criticizing the COVID-19 vaccines by saying they are “failing” and do not reduce the spread of coronavirus.

