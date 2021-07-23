​SOUND OF GUN SHOTS RINGS OUT AS GUNMEN OPEN FIRE IN D.C. THURSDAY EVENING (VIDEO)

Around 8:20 p.m. Thursday evening more than a dozen gunshots sent people running along a busy dining street in Washington, D.C. The shots were heard on 14th Street and R Street NW, near the Mexicue restaurant. Journalist shared tweets and videos of restaurant customers, and others in the area scrambling and ducking for cover.



Police responded to reports of a gunman opening fire, as witnesses say they saw a person in a black sedan shooting at people, just before the car sped off. They discovered to adult males shot, one in the chest and another in the arm, according to WUSA9, with both men conscious and breathing.



A Metropolitan Police Department representative told sources that multiple people were shot, on 14th Street and one inside the Mexicue restaurant. Police were searching to see if there are any more victims that might have been caught in the crossfire at the time of this writing.



The site is two blocks from Le Diplomat, one of D.C.’s buzziest eateries, where President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris, dined on Memorial Day.

Images on social media showed tables upturned and glass shattered as outdoor diners fled in panic. One diner said she saw a young mand running and firing a gun.



Police said Thursday night they were looking for a man in a lime green or yellow hoodie who fled the scene in a black Honda Civic.



This is a developing story and check with up for updates.

