​SIMONE BILES PERFORMS ON BALANCE BEAM, FINAL GYMNASTICS EVENT

USA gymnastics confirmed on Twitter that Simones Biles’ Olympics are not over yet. She is feeling well enough to give it another go. The 24-year-old American gymnast is returning to the floor for the first time since withdrawing from the team final due to a case of the “twisties.”

The confirmation of her return to actions comes after missing the previous three event finals and all-around final. USA Gymnastics said Monday that Biles would do the last event, balance beam, scheduled for Tuesday Night. It will be her first competition since she withdrew from the women’s team final last Tuesday night, citing concerns for her mental health and physical safety.



She also withdrew from Thursday night’s all-around competition, as many thought she would compete, but instead, was in the stands to watch and encourage teammate Suni Lee become the fifth consecutive American to win the Olympic title, as well as the vent finals for vault, uneven bars and floor exercises.



Biles came to Tokyo as the biggest star of these Olympics, projected to win a record five gold medals. But she developed a case of “the twisties,” a loss of air awareness that can have catastrophic consequences for a gymnast.

This may be Biles’ last time competing on the Olympic stage, and she will be looking to earn her first gold medal of the 2021 Summer Games. She will also be trying to earn the seventh Olympic medal of her career to tie Shannon Miller for the most by a female gymnast in United States history.



Gymnastic fans aren’t going to want to miss her in action, so they will have to be up early Tuesday morning. Biles will compete in the balance beam finals on Tuesday morning. The live coverage of the event will begin at 4 a.m. ET and the actual event finals will start at 4:50 a.m. ET. Check your TV listings for coverage in your area.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...