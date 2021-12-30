​SHOOTING SPREE IN DENVER LEAVES FIVE DEAD, INCLUDING SUSPECT, OTHERS INJURED

A yet unnamed shooter went on a killing spree​ across the city of Denver on Monday night ending in nearby Lakewood, Colorado, where the suspect was killed in a gunfight with police.



But during his path across multiple locations, the suspect allegedly killed four people and injured three others, before the violent series of events that began in Denver and ended in Lakewood, Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen announced at a press conference late Monday evening.



Pazen explained that the shooting spree began just after 5:00 p.m. in Denver, where the suspect fatally shot two women and injured a man. At a second location the suspect fatally shot a man. Then there was gunfire at a third location, but no one was injured.



Pazen said officers identified a vehicle associated with the suspect and exchanged gunfire at a fourth location. The suspect disabled the police vehicle and fled to the nearby suburb of Lakewood, Colorado.



Spokesman for Lakewood Police, John Romero, said the suspect’s vehicle was identified at a business where another victim was shot and killed, followed by the shooter left on foot while firing at the Lakewood agents.

The suspect then threatened another business with a firearm before entering a Hyatt Hotel and shooting the clerk, who was injured and taken to a hospital, Romero said.



In the suspect’s attempt to escape he shot a police agent. According to Romero, the suspect died in Lakewood, but it was unclear if a Lakewood agent fatally shot the suspect.



Chief Pazen said, “This is the holiday season. To have this type of spree take place is not normal for our community. We cannot lose sight of the victims in this, the people who are still fighting for their lives, including a Lakewood agent.”



An investigation is ongoing, officials said. Neither the FBI nor the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are currently involved in the investigation, spokespeople for each said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

