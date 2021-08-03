​SHOOTING OUTSIDE PENTAGON PROMPTS TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN

Reports of multiple gunshots at a transit station Tuesday just outside the Pentagon building, resulted in a police officer shot and down, according to reports by CNN from two law enforcement sources. The condition of the officer has not yet been released.



The shooting event occurred on the bus platform on the Pentagon complex and prompted a lockdown of the building with no personnel allowed outside. The Pentagon Force Protection Agency (PFPA) announced at 11 a.m. ET the Pentagon was on lockdown due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center, just steps away from the Pentagon building.



Just over an hour later, the agency tweeted the Pentagon had lifted its lockdown and reopened. “Corridor 2 and the metro entrance remains closed. Corridor 3 is open for pedestrian traffic.”



The scene where the incident took place is secure but is still very much an active scene for investigators according to Pentagon officials. “People should stay away from the Metro rail entrance and bus platform area. We will be fully cooperating with local and federal authorities” the official added.



The PFPA said transportation at the Pentagon was being diverted to the Pentagon City subway station, while according to Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) metro trains and buses were bypassing the area. A WMATA spokesperson said, “We will continue to do so until we are advised it is safe.”



The Arlington County Fire Department reported “multiple patients,” but it wasn’t immediately clear whether they had been shot and the extent of their injuries were unknow.



This is still an ongoing investigation and we will issue an update when available.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...