​SHOOTING AT TENNESSEE SCHOOL LEAVES ONE DEAD AND ONE INJURED

One person is dead and a police officer was injured during an officer-involved shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville, Tennessee, today, Monday April 12th. The officer shot was the school’s resource officer and was shot in the hip and undergoing surgery at the time of this report.



Police said they responded to the school around 3:15 p.m. when they encountered a male with a gun. While approaching the subject, shots were fired.



The identities of the police officer and the deceased male have not been released. An investigation into the shooting is now being led by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The superintendent of Knox County Schools, Bob Thomas, tweeted that a shooting has occurred but the building was secured.



“The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families,” Thomas said. He added in a separate tweet that authorities were gathering information and about “this tragic situation.”

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated as more information is acquired.

