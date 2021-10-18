​SHOOTING AT GRAMBLING STATE LEAVES ONE DEAD AND SEVERAL INJURED OVER THE WEEKEND

Multiple shots were fired just after 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning at Grambling State University, on the campus’ quad area. The shooting resulted in one person being fatally shot and several other people were injured​ as well, according to what Grambling State University spokesperson, Tisha Arnold told CNN.

The person who died wasn’t enrolled at the school, while the one victim who is a student was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening. The victims’ identities haven’t been released.



This is the second deadly shooting at the Louisiana school within four days, as the other shooting occurred last Wednesday where one person died and three others were wounded. The gunfire involved two who weren’t enrolled at the school. Police are searching for a suspect which did not involve Grambling students.



According to Louisiana State Police Master Trooper Michael Reichardt, “Only one of the injured victims was a student. At this point, we have no suspect information for this shooting and the motive is unknown. Our investigators are doing everything they can.”



Homecoming events on Sunday as well as classes on Monday and Tuesday were canceled. The university has also set a curfew from 9:30 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. until further notice.

