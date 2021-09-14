​SHAMEFUL: PELOSI REFUSES TO ALLOW NAMES OF 13 MILITARY MEMBERS KILLED IN AFGHANISTAN TO BE READ OR HONORED HOUSE FLOOR

Rep . Carlos Gimenez (R-FL) who is Cuban born, and former Mayor of Miami-Dade County from 2011 until 2020, along with other concerned state representatives, went to Twitter to release information of events on the floor of the House of Representatives.



Just a day after the U.S. officially pulled out of Afghanistan, and less than a week after a suicide bomber killed 13 U.S. Service Members, Rep. Carlos Gimenez tweeted that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) had blocked the names of those dead servicemen and women from being read on the floor of the House of Representatives.

Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL), a wounded combat veteran from Afghanistan, told The Floridian that during a Republican-only “Moment of Silence,” Speaker Pelosi refused to recognize them to “read names or bring up bills or anything.”



Rep. Mast said, “We gaveled in, had a prayer, said the Pledge of Allegiance, took a moment of silence with pretty much all Republican veterans, then asked to be recognized to read names and bring up Afghanistan legislation. They did not acknowledge us, and just closed the House down.”



Another combat veteran, Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL), also expressed his disgust for Pelosi refusing to let him and his Republican colleagues read the names. Rep. Steube tweeted, “House Democrats just refused to recognize Republican veterans on the House Floor, to read the names of our fallen service members in Afghanistan. That’s how far our nation has fallen.”

Rep. Gimenez tweeted, “How badly do Nancy Pelosi and the House Democrats want to cover up this Afghanistan debacle? They just blocked Member of Congress from reading the names of the service members who sacrificed their lives in Afghanistan. Don’t you think our military deserves better?”



Rep. Lisa McClain (R-MI) has introduced bipartisan legislation, alongside 158 cosponsors, to award the Congressional Gold Medal to the 13 Servicemembers that lost their lives in Afghanistan.

