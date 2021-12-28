​SCHWARZENEGGER DONATES HUGE CHRISTMAS PRESENT TO HOMELESS VETS, WILL PROVIDE 25 TINY HOMES FOR VETERANS IN LOS ANGELES

On Thursday, December 23, former California Gover​nor Arnold Schwarzenegger donated $250,000 to the nonprofit organization Village for Vets. The donation was used to purchase 25 tiny homes for homeless veterans in Los Angeles.

It was an amazing showing of his generosity to our homeless veterans in the state where he was governor and the city in which he lives in.



Schwarzenegger was on Twitter Thursday where he wrote, “Today, I celebrated Christmas early. The 25 homes​ I donated for homeless veterans were installed here in LA. It was fantastic to spend some time with our heroes and welcome them into their new homes.​”



He thanked Village for Vets, Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough, veterans advocacy organization AMVETS and others who contributed to the effort in a separate tweet, adding, “We proved that when we all work together, we can solve any problem.”​



“This is what Christmas is all about. All of you have the power to do something for someone else this holiday season. It doesn’t have to be big. Just give a few minutes of your time to help someone else,” Schwarzenegger added.



Village for vets wrote on Twitter and confirmed that Schwarzenegger’s donation “made it possible for us to purchase and build the remaining 25 shelters” at the veterans Affairs campus.

