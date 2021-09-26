​SARAH PALIN ANNOUNCES ON GUTFELD SHOW SHE WON’T TAKE VACCINE (VIDEO)

Sarah Palin, the former Alaska governor and Republican vice-presidential candidate revealed last week that she has opted not to get the COVID-19 vaccine, having already tested positive for and recovered from the virus earlier this year.



The former Governor was a guest on Fox News’ late-night show “Gutfeld!” on Thursday and she explained to the host Greg Gutfeld, and his other guests why she hasn’t gotten the vaccine. “It’s because of, and not in spite of, the science,” Palin explained.



“I believe in the science and I have not taken the shot,” Palin announced, as the guests discussed recent comments from the belligerent Don Lemon of CNN. Lemon recently said, “It’s time to shun and start shaming the stupid people who have yet to get vaccinated.”



Palin jokingly retorted to Lemon’s comments saying, “One, because the waitress never came back to ask me if I’m ready for that shot.” Palin than added, “But two, because I do believe in science and the Fauci-ism of the day back then if you’ve had Covid, I’ve had Covid, well then, Mother Nature was creating an immunity.”



Newsweek reported that it wasn’t clear if Palin was referring, to Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease as well as the nation’s de facto coronavirus czar, did say in the spring of 2020, long before a vaccine was even developed, much less available. They were referring to the statement Fauci had said that he’d be “willing to bet anything that people who recover are really protected against re-infection,” as reported by Business Insider at the time.



Palin and another guest, Dr. Drew Pinsky had been referencing an Israeli study and she continued saying, “And even today, they say you are 27 percent more immune.”



At this point, Dr. Pinsky jumped in to correct her saying, “Twenty-seven times.”



“Yeah, OK, 27 times. So, I want to ask the questions,” Palin continued.



They Israeli study was conducted among 700,000 people which showed that those who had already recovered from COVID-19 were 27 times less likely to become reinfected, according to Newsweek. The Hill had also noted that the Israeli study has yet to be peer-reviewed.



On September 10, Dr. Fauci was asked about the study and eloquently declared, “I don’t have a really firm answer for you on that.”



The COVID-19 virus and subsequent vaccination against it are both still very, very new, and although Fauci has been elevated to the status of pandemic God for political reasons, he has undoubtedly told us many different and often conflicting things about the virus and measures that he thinks ought to be taken to treat and prevent it.

So, it’s not surprising to anyone that Fauci is waffling on the issue of natural immunity.

