​RENOWNED COLUMNIST SLAMS PRESIDENT BIDEN FOR EVEN CONSIDERING A SECOND TERM​

Bret Stephens, the renowned columnist​ at the New York Times, wrote last week saying, “It’s now considered horrible manners to raise concerns,” speaking about Joe Biden’s age and health, when it appears Biden has changed his mind and continues to hint of his seeking reelection in 2024.



Stephens, a conservative Pulitzer Prize-winning opinion writer​ for the Times, as well as a senior contributor for NBC News and MSNBC, also wrote, “As of if the president’s well-being is nobody’s business but his own. As if it doesn’t much matter whether he has the fortitude for the world’s most important job, so long as his aides can adroitly fill the gaps. As if accusations of ageism and a giant shushing sound from media elites can keep the issue off the public mind.”



Stephens noted the Biden Campaign’s 2019 pitch to primary voters that the then-candidate was a “transition figure.””The guy whose main purpose was to dethrone President Trump and then smooth the way for a fresher Democrat face. Biden never mad that promise explicit, but the expectation feels betrayed,” Stephens wrote.



The award-winning columnist also raised concerns about Biden’s public appearances, calling the president “uneven, sometimes alarmingly incoherent.”



Even with all the potential replacements for Biden being whispered about inside the Democrat party, no one has made a move. According to Stephens in a statement, “Powerful contenders such as Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu should try to find their lanes and appeal for attention.”



Stephens concluded his article by slamming President Joe Biden as “worse than a lame duck” as Democrats brace for another possible reelection bid from the president.



It is visibly evident that Biden, the Delaware native, would be 86 at the end of a potential second term, which would set the record for the oldest U.S. president.

