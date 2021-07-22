​RAND PAUL TELLS HANNITY TUESDAY FAUCI LIED AND SHOULD BE PUNISHED

On Tuesday evening, Sean Hannity, on his Fox News “Hannity” show, talked to Senator Rand Paul, (R-KY) and Paul told Hannity that he would be seeking criminal action against National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci for lying to Congress about his connection to green-lighting research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.



Hannity started the conversation with Paul saying, “You kicked off your questioning of Dr. Fauci, emphasizing federal law makes lying to Congress a felony punishable by up to five years in prison. Is it your belief bases on the evidence, Senator, that he lied before Congress and broke the law?”



Senator Rand Paul answered “Yes, and I will be sending a letter to the Department of Justice asking for a criminal referral because he has lied to Congress. We have scientists that were lined up by the dozens to say that the research he was funding was gain of function. He’s doing this because he has a self-interest to cover his tracks and to cover his connection to Wuhan lab. Now, does he deserve all the blame? No, there’s still some conjecture as to whether or not it came from the lab. But he’s lying about whether or not he funded gain of function research, and yes, he should be punished.”



Rand Paul and Dr. Fauci have publicly been in each other’s faces several times in the last year or so, and it is still an ongoing event. We will try to keep you posted of any future conversations (arguments) the two might have.

What are your thoughts America, should Fauci be arrested for what he’s done?

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...