​RAND PAUL SAYS CHUCK SCHUMER SHOULD BE IMPEACHED

Speaking on “Fox News Sunday,” Republican Senator (KY) Rand Paul said that if Congress applied Democrats’ impeachment standard fairly, using the same logic they are against former President Donald J. Trump, Schumer should also be impeached and put on trial by the Senate.



“If we’re going to criminalize speech, and somehow impeach everybody who says, ‘Go fight to hear your voices heard,’ I mean really we ought to impeach Chuck Schumer then,” Paul said.

“He went to the Supreme Court, stood in front of the Supreme Court and said specifically, ‘Hey Gorsuch, Hey Kavanaugh, you’ve unleashed a whirlwind. And you’re going to pay the price,’”



Paul continued. “This inflammatory wording, this violent rhetoric of Chuck Schumer was so bad that the chief justice, who rarely says anything publicly, immediately said this kind of language is dangerous as if a mob tried to invade the Supreme Court.”

Chief Justice Roberts said in part: “Justices know that criticism comes with the territory, but threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous. All members of the court will continue to do their job, with fear or favor, from whatever quarter.”



“If people want to hold President Trump accountable for language, there has to be a consistent standard and to my mind it’s a partisan farce because they’re not doing anything to Chuck Schumer, not doing anything to Rep. Omar, not doing anything to Maxine Waters. It’s just not fair. It’s just partisan politics under a different name,” Paul said.

The Kentucky senator went on to predict that Trump’s defense team will use the words of Democratic lawmakers against them during Trump’s Senate trial.

“If you’re going to criminalize his speech, you have to do it with the same standard. You can’t just criminalize Republican speech and ignore all the Democrats who have incited violence,” Paul said.

“The thing is we can’t just have a double standard. Both parties have to be treated the same,” he continued. “I think if Democrats had any bit of self-reflection, they would be saying this is a really terrible idea.”

