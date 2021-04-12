​RADIO FREE ASIA REPORTS CHINA IS DETAINING CHRISTIANS IN WINDOWLESS FACILITIES/CAMPS TO RENOUNCE THEIR FAITH

Chinese officials are detaining Christians in windowless “transformation” facilities and using “brain-washing” to get them to renounce their faith, Radio Free Asia (RFA) has reported.



RFA said it spoke to a member of a Christian house church who asked to be identified by a pseudonym — and “Li Yuese” told the outlet he was held for nearly 10 months in a facility run by the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) United Front Work Department after a 2018 raid on his church.

Li called the facility “mobile,” said it “could just set up in some basement somewhere,” and that “it was staffed by people from several different government departments,” RFA noted. He added that “they mainly target Christians who are members of house churches,” the outlet reported.

The RFA also notes that The CCP embraces atheism, exercises tight controls over any form of religious practice among its citizens.

State security police and religious affairs bureau officials frequently raid unofficial “House Churches” that aren’t members of the CCP-backed Three-Self Patriotic Association, although member churches have also been target at times.

The CCP under Xi Jinping regards Christianity as a dangerous foreign import, with part documents warning against the “infiltration of Western hostile forces” in the form of religion.Li said most of his fellow inmates had been released on bail during criminal detention for taking part in church-related activities, but most hadn’t done anything that would result in criminal prosecution, so police sent them to the “transformation” facilities instead, the outlet reported.

“They were using brainwashing methods on those of us who were on bail from the detention center,” he told RFA, adding that “you have to accept the statement they prepare for you” and “if you refuse, you will be seen as having a bad attitude and they will keep you in detention and keep on beating you.”

Even state-run churches haven’t escaped the heavy hand of China’s communist authorities, as The Blaze reported last year that officials allegedly ordered such congregations to praise Chinese President Xi Jinping’s handling of the coronavirus before being permitted to reopen.

It is very evident that President Joe Biden isn’t going to denounce what Xi Jinping is doing as Biden said during a February town hall that “the idea that I’m not going to speak out against what he’s doing in Hong Kong, what he’s doing with the Uyghurs in [the] western mountains of China, he gets it, culturally there are different norms that each country and their leaders are expected to follow.”

Biden added at the town hall, “If you know anything about Chinese history, it has always been, the time when China has been victimized by the outer world is when they haven’t been unified at home. So, the central, well, vastly overstated, the central principle of Xi Jinping is that there must be a united, tightly controlled China. And he uses his rationale for the things he does based on that.”

